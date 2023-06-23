Friday, June 23, 2023
     
India will be world's 3rd largest economy soon, PM Modi tells joint sitting of US Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi informed the joint sitting of the US Congress that India will be world's third economy soon.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: June 23, 2023 2:53 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during address at joint
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during address at joint sitting of US Congress

PM Modi in US: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to the joint sitting of the US Congress said that India will be the world's third largest economy soon.

Speaking at the joint session of the US Congress during his first official State visit to US, PM Modi said, "When I first visited the US as a PM, India was the 10th largest economy in the world. Today, India is the 5th largest economy. India will be the 3rd largest economy soon. We are not only growing bigger but we are also growing faster. When India grows the whole world grows, says PM Modi at the joint sitting of the US Congress."

