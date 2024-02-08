Congress' 'Black Paper' is 'Kaala Teeka' for our achievements in 10 years: PM Modi in Rajya Sabha

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took a jibe at the Congress over its 'Black Paper' released against the NDA government's tenure saying it was like a 'Kaala Teeka' for our achievement in 10 years.

The Congress earlier today released a 'Black Paper' to highlight the "failures" of the Modi government, flagging issues such as unemployment, price rise and "farmers' distress".

The release of the ‘black paper’ titled ‘10 Saal Anyay Kaal’ by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge comes ahead of the government’s tabling in Parliament of a ‘white paper’ on the “mismanagement” of the economy prior to 2014 with an aim to draw lessons.

The 'black paper' highlights issues such as "unemployment, price rise, farmers' distress, failure to carry out a caste census and injustice to women”.

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kharge said he talks of Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi when asked about price rise but “they are ruling now and they should answer what they have done”.

It was Modi's guarantee to provide 2 crore jobs and ensure MSP to farmers and now the prime minister should say he could not do it a but instead he has come up with new guarantees.

Kharge said the Congress ensured India's independence and in 2024, it will take the country out of the BJP's "darkness of injustice".

PM Modi praises for PM Manmohan Singh

The Prime Minister was speaking in Rajya Sabha to wish Members of Parliament (MPs) whose tenure is going to end and wished them goodluck. He also praised former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh saying his contribution as an MP has been immense.

The way he guided this House will always be remembered, the Prime Minister said.

"I remember in the other House, during the voting, it was known that the treasury bench would win but Dr Manmohan Singh came on his wheelchair & cast his vote. This an example of a member being alert of his duties," PM Modi said.

