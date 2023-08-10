PM Modi's direct attack on Rahul Gandhi: 'Congress launches its product but fails every time'

Follow us on Image Source : ANI PM Modi in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday in a direct attack on Rahul Gandhi said that as 'many times the launch of the Congress leader fails, he takes out his frustration on the people of the country.' He even targeted the Congress leader for not even understanding the culture of this country. Union Minister Amit Shah had on Wednesday took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said that Wayanad MP has been “launched" 13 times but has failed every single time.

Countring Rahul Gandhi's 'Muhabbat ki Dukaan' slogan, PM Modi said, "Congress running 'loot ki dukaan', 'nafrat ka bazaar'; they sell partition, Emergency, atrocities and appeasement politics." "They know their new shop will be shut down soon," PM Modi added.

Taking a swipe at the grand old party, PM Modi said that Congress is so blinded by arrogance that it cannot see ground reality, where people have deep no-confidence in it. "...If Congress says that everything will happen on its own, it means Congress has neither policy nor intention or vision or understanding of the global economic system or India's economic world's strength..," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also took a swipe at I.N.D.I.A. alliance and said, "Their trouble is such that they had to take the support of NDA to keep themselves alive. But, out of habit, the arrogance of 'I' doesn't leave them alone. That is why, they inserted two 'I's of arrogance in NDA. First 'I' - the arrogance of 26 parties and the second 'I' - the arrogance of one family. They stole NDA too. They also broke India - I.N.D.I.A."

Latest India News