PM Narendra Modi to launch 'Rozgar Mela' via video conferencing today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). PM Narendra Modi to launch 'Rozgar Mela' today.

Highlights Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a recruitment drive for 10 lakh personnel today

Appointment letters will be handed over to 75,000 newly inducted appointees

Prime Minister will also address these appointees on the occasion

Rozgar Mela 2022 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the 'Rojgar Mela', a recruitment drive for 10 lakh personnel, through video conferencing today (October 22).

During the ceremony, appointment letters will be handed over to 75,000 newly inducted appointees, a statement from Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

Prime Minister will also address these appointees on the occasion. The PMO statement said this will be a significant step forward towards fulfilling the continuous commitment of the Prime Minister to providing job opportunities for the youth and ensuring the welfare of citizens.

"As per the directions of the Prime Minister, all Ministries and Departments are working towards filling up existing vacancies against sanctioned posts in Mission Mode," the statement said.

The new recruits from across the country will join 38 Ministries/Departments of the Government of India.

"The appointees will join the government at various levels viz Group - A, Group - B (Gazetted), Group - B (Non-Gazetted) and Group - C. The posts on which appointments are being made include Central Armed Force Personnel, Sub Inspector, Constable, LDC, Steno, PA, Income Tax Inspectors, MTS, among others," the PMO statement said.

These recruitments are being done in mission mode by Ministries and Departments either by themselves or through recruiting agencies such as UPSC, SSC, and Railway Recruitment Board.

"For expeditious recruitment, selection processes have been simplified and made tech-enabled," the statement concluded.

Around fifty union ministers will be handing over appointment letters to nearly 20,000 people at different locations across the country under the recruitment drive to be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

These ministers will be personally handing over the letters of appointment to some candidates, selected for different government jobs, at their designated locations as part of the 'Rozgar Mela'.

The appointment letters for appointees other than those participating at the venue will be sent by email or post as well, the officials said.

The state governments concerned would also organise events on different dates to hand over appointment letters to some of the selected candidates as well.

As many as 19,692 appointment letters will be given to the candidates by the Union ministers, the officials said citing an official list.

According to the list of Saturday's event, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will be in Jaipur to hand over appointment letters, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will be in Bhopal and Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur will be in Chandigarh.

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar will be in Indore on Saturday, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal in Mumbai, Port, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will be in Guwahati, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in Bhubaneswar, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in Patiala and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be in Chennai, the officials said.

Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju will be handing over appointment letters to the candidates in Shillong and Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh in Delhi, they said.

In June this year, the prime minister had asked various government departments and ministries to undertake the recruitment of 10 lakh people on a "mission mode" in the next year and a half.

The new recruits, selected from across the country, will join 38 ministries or departments of the Government of India. The appointees will join the government at various levels in Group A and B (Gazetted), Group B (Non-Gazetted) and Group C.

The posts on which appointments are being made include the central armed force personnel, sub-inspectors, constables, LDC, steno, PA, income tax inspectors and MTS among others, according to Thursday's statement.

These recruitments are being done by ministries and departments either by themselves or through recruiting agencies such as UPSC, SSC and the Railway Recruitment Board. For expeditious recruitment, selection processes have been simplified and made tech-enabled, it had said.

(With agencies inputs)

ALSO READ: Modi in Kedarnath: PM wears 'Chola Dora' with swastika symbol and fulfills promise to Chamba women

Latest India News