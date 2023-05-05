'Even big countries refused to evacuate their citizens from Sudan but...': PM Modi in Karnataka

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting in support of BJP candidates, ahead of Assembly polls, in Karnataka.

Karnataka Elections 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that even big countries refused to evacuate their citizens from Sudan but the Indian government was engaged in its efforts. He slammed the Congress for not supporting the country in such difficult times.

"The situation of civil war in Sudan is such that even big countries refused to evacuate their citizens from there, but the Government of India was engaged in its efforts. We conducted Operation Kaveri and brought back our people from such places where it was difficult to reach by plane and Congress did not support the country in such difficult times," PM Narendra Modi said during a rally in Ballari.

Further addressing the people in Tumakuru, PM Modi said, "The extent of work done for farmers & youth in past 9 years is more than the work done in past 70 years. We have strengthened rural economy as it helps in increasing purchasing power parity. Through PM Kisan Samman Yojana we have transferred Rs 2.5 lakh crores to the accounts of farmers & over Rs 700 crores have been transferred to farmers in Tumakuru."

He began his address at the public rally in Tumakuru by chanting "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Bajrang Bali ki Jai".

Lashing out at Congress, PM Modi said, "Congress is becoming a slave of appeasement, and its vote bank politics. Such Congress can never benefit the people of Karnataka. Such Congress can never develop Karnataka."

"Congress is desperate, they make mistakes and then overreact. They don't have credibility. Right after people reacted to their mistake, they're saying they will build Hanuman temples. As we're strengthening in Varuna, Siddaramaiah is bringing film stars. They make mistakes and then clarify. In this camera world, they can't justify their mistake. PM's visit will benefit us," said Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai.

"In Varuna, we have had a positive report for the BJP candidate from day one. We are expecting more numbers than the surveys show. We will get a comfortable majority," Bommai added.

