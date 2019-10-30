PM Modi meets mother in Gandhinagar, Heeraben greets him with jaggery. See pics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met mother Heeraben in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The prime minister's mother greeted him with jaggery or 'gud'.

Modi is in Gujarat to attend various programmes to mark Sardar Patel's 144th birth anniversary on Thursday. Modi makes it a point to visit his mother whenever he is in Gujarat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the 'Statue of Unity' in Kevadiya, Gujarat, to mark his 144th birth anniversary on Thursday.

The prime minister will also participate in the "Ekta Diwas Parade", visit a technology demonstration site and interact with civil service probationers at Kevadiya. Since 2014, October 31 is observed as the National Unity Day and people from all walks of life participate in the 'Run For Unity'.