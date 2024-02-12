PM Modi meets family members of former Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur, expresses happiness: See pic

Follow us on Image Source : X/@NARENDRAMODI The family members of former Bihar Chief Minister late Karpoori Thakur pose for a photograph with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met family members of former Bihar Chief Minister late Karpoori Thakur, who was recently bestowed Bharat Ratna -- the nation's highest civilian award.

The family members of the prominent socialist leader, led by his son Rajya Sabha member and JD(U) leader Ram Nath Thakur, met the Prime Minister at his official residence in the national capital.

What did PM Modi say?

"Very happy to meet the family members Bharat Ratna awardee Jananayak Karpoori Thakur ji. Karpoori ji has been the messiah of the backward and deprived sections of the society, whose life and ideals will continue to inspire the countrymen," the Prime Minister said.

Thakur's family thanked PM

Ram Nath Thakur said he thanked the Prime Minister for the honour on behalf of his family, on behalf of Bihar and on behalf of the oppressed, Dalits, and backward communities.

"It was a joyous moment for us, just like a second Diwali. Crackers were burst and sweets were distributed," Ranjit Kumar, the former Chief Minister's grandson said. He said the Prime Minister called them a day after the award was announced. He spoke with every family member and invited them to meet him in Delhi, he added. "I felt that the Prime Minister was one amongst our family," Kumar added.

Who was Karpoori Thakur?

Born in 1924 into the Nai Samaj, Karpoori Thakur emerged as a remarkable leader with an unwavering commitment to the marginalised sections of the society. His political journey, marked by a profound dedication to social justice, saw him rise to the position of Chief Minister of Bihar.

Thakur's tenure was not merely a political role but it was also a transformative period in the fight against social discrimination and inequality. A staunch advocate for affirmative action, he championed the cause of representation and opportunities for the poor, oppressed, exploited, and deprived sections of the country.

Commencing his political career with the Praja Socialist Party, Thakur later aligned himself with the Janata Party during his initial stint as Bihar's Chief Minister from 1977 to 1979. Over a period of time, he transitioned his political allegiance to the Janata Dal, underscoring a significant shift in his political journey.

Karpoori Thakur's legacy endures as an embodiment of resilience, compassion, and a relentless pursuit of a more equitable society. His contributions to empowering the underprivileged continue to inspire generations, leaving an indelible mark on the annals of Indian political history. He had passed away on February 17, 1988, at the age of 64.

