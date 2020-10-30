Kevadia all set to turn into a birdwatcher's delight... a must visit, tweets PM Modi after action-packed day

Image Source : @NARENDRAMODI Kevadia is all set to turn into a birdwatcher’s delight, says PM Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spent his Friday in Gujarat's Kevadia, inaugurating a number of new intiatives by the state to woo tourists to the site of the Statue of Unity (World's tallest Statue). The Prime Minister is on a two-day visit to Gujarat. At the end of the day, PM Modi took to Twitter and said, "inaugurated various development works in Kevadia, including facilities for jetty and boating. A great view of the ‘Statue of Unity’ is among the biggest attractions of a boat ride."

Promoting the tourist attraction site, PM Modi added, "Kevadia is all set to turn into a birdwatcher’s delight. Inaugurated a state-of-the-art aviary, which is a must visit! Kevadia offers a unique Jungle Safari, which takes you through the faunal diversity of India. I had the opportunity to visit the Jungle Safari area earlier this evening. Sharing some pictures."

Kevadia is all set to turn into a birdwatcher’s delight. Inaugurated a state-of-the-art aviary, which is a must visit! pic.twitter.com/17ZL3lON2d — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 30, 2020

PM Modi inaugurates new tourist attractions in Kevadia: Highlights

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated dynamic lighting for the Sardar Sarovar Dam and Cactus Garden.

The Cactus Garden that the PM inaugurated, is a "grand architectural greenhouse" with 450 national and international species from 17 countries. It has around 6 lakh plants including 1.9 lakh cactus plants in an area spread over 25 acre.

He unveiled the website of Statue of Unity in all the UN official languages and launched the Kevadia App, at the Unity Glow Garden.

The Unity Glow Garden is an unique theme park spread over an area of 3.61 acre. It has an glimmering array of installations, figures and optical illusions which will welcome tourists to experience the joy of night tourism.

PM Modi inaugurated the world's first ever technology driven nutrition park for children, Ekta mall, Aarogya van amid other projects.

He inaugurated Sardar Patel Zoological Park and Geodesic Aviary Dome in Kevadia.

PM Modi dedicated 17 projects to the nation under Integrated Development of Kevadia and laid the foundation stone for 4 new Projects.

The projects include Navigation Channel, New Gora Bridge, government quarters, Bus Bay Terminus, Ekta Nursery, Khalwani Eco Tourism, Tribal Home Stay. He also flagged off the Ekta Cruise Service to the Statue of Unity.

