PM Modi unveils redeveloped ITPO complex 'Bharat Mandapam' at Delhi's Pragati Maidan through drone | VIDEO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new India Trade Promotion Organization (ITPO) complex 'Bharat Mandapam' in Delhi today (July 26) through a drone.

PM Modi on Wednesday performed "pooja" at the redeveloped ITPO complex at the Pragati Maidan in the national capital. He also interacted with the workers who were involved in the construction of the complex and felicitated them.

The revamped International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) complex was officially inaugurated by the prime minister, who will also address the gathering.

Know more about the complex:

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Monday had said the facility, built following an overhaul of the old and outdated structures at Pragati Maidan, was developed as a national project at a cost of about Rs 2,700 crore and has a campus area of approximately 123 acres.

The IECC complex has been developed as India's largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination. In terms of the covered space available for events, the complex finds its place among the top exhibition and convention complexes in the world, it said.

It comprises multiple state-of-the-art facilities including convention centre, exhibition halls and amphitheatres among others, the PMO said, adding the new facility is in line with Modi's vision of having a world-class infrastructure for hosting meetings.

