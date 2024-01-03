PM Modi holds road show in Lakshadweep, set to launch slew of development projects today

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lakshadeep

On his second day of the South visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a road show in Lakshadweep on Wednesday. He is also scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation of several development projects in the Union Territory (UT). The Prime Minister reached Lakshadweep and addressed a public function immediately after his arrival at Agatti Airport.

'Centre committed to development of Lakshadweep'

Speaking at the function, he said that numerous developmental projects have been completed in the UT over the past 10 years of his government, and the Centre is committed to the progress of the islands.PM Modi also noted the immense possibilities that Lakshadweep offers and alleged that the islands faced neglect for many years after independence. "The Union Territory is full of many possibilities, but for a long time after independence, the infrastructure of Lakshadweep was not given much attention," he remarked.

The Prime Minister also mentioned weak port infrastructure despite shipping being the lifeline of the area. This applies to education, health and even petrol and diesel, he said. He said now the government has taken up the task of its development in the right earnest. “All these challenges are being removed by our government”, he added.