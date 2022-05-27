'Absolutely ashamed': TN BJP chief hits out at CM Stalin's 'conduct' during PM Modi's visit, presents 'facts'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu's BJP Chief K Annamalai on Thursday hit out at Chief Minister M K Stalin for his 'appalling conduct' during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state. PM was in Chennai to lay the foundation stone for five station redevelopment projects and a gauge conversion work worth about Rs 2,907 crore in the state.

During his address sharing the stage with PM Modi, Stalin presented his list of demands. He urged Modi to uphold the 'true spirit of cooperative federalism' and said the Centre should increase funds and projects for the state and sought exemption to Tamil Nadu from NEET.

Referring to other economic parameters vis-a-vis the state, Stalin said the union government must increase its contribution to schemes and fund allocation, to do justice to the contribution lent by developed states like Tamil Nadu in the country's development and economy. "Only then will the true spirit of co-operative federalism be upheld."

Reacting to this, state BJP chief K. Annamalai said that he is 'ashamed by the appalling conduct of TN CM'.

In a series of tweets, the saffron party leader said, "Our CM was expected to show grace but he ended up disgracing himself."

"Our CM wants to talk about Katchatheevu island but he forgets that the island was gifted to Sri Lanka by none other than Smt Indira Gandhi in 1974. Since 1974, DMK and Congress have formed alliances, looted the people together. Why this sudden awakening?"

"On the issue of GST, CM must be schooled that the GST council decisions were always taken by consensus. On compensation too, the TN Government took the option which provides payment of balance compensation after July 2022. They are making issues out of non-issues."

"CM keeps speaking of federalism but insults the GST Council, a shining example of federalism. The dues are paid as per a formula jointly worked out. CM thinks that only his whims should matter.Typical dynastic entitlement that doesn’t understand consensus. Now, GST revenues have increased significantly over the last one year and all states including Tamil Nadu are benefiting. But, does he or DMK ever care for facts? They are only interested in politics."

"On language, PM has expressed his affection for the Tamil language, literature & culture on multiple occasions. I don’t think needs an answer because I am sure he also does not believe what he said on the issue" He was only doing petty politics, he concluded.

