Delhi: PM Modi holds meeting with BJP-ruled CMs, Deputy CMs at party headquarters | VIDEO

PM Modi meeting: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with BJP-ruled Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers at party headquarters in Delhi today (May 28). BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah were also present.

During the meeting, the Chief Ministers will report to Prime Minister Modi about the development work going on in the states. There will also be a discussion with all the Chief Ministers regarding the preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath arrived at party headquarters in the national capital.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Goa CM Pramod Sawant also arrived at BJP headquarters, in Delhi for the meeting. Additionally, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Nagaland Deputy CM Yanthungo Patton, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Tripura CM Manik Saha arrived at BJP headquarters, in Delhi.

PM inaugurates new parliament building:

Stating that the 'Amrit Kaal' will give a new direction to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier said that the new parliament building should be a shining example of the country's vision and resolve of New India.PM Modi said that the construction of the new complex gave employment to over 60,000 labourers, and a digital gallery has been created to honour their hard work.

Addressing the ceremony, PM Modi said, "Several years of foreign rule took away our pride from us. But today, India has left behind that colonial mindset. India is the mother of democracy. It is also the foundation of global democracy. Democracy is our 'Sanskaar', idea and tradition".

He further said that there was a need for a new parliament and the new building is equipped with modern facilities and the latest gadgets.

"There was a need for new parliament. We also have to see that the number of seats and MPs will increase in the coming time. That's why it was need of the hour that a new Parliament is made," he said.

