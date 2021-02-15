PM Modi hands over chadar to be offered at Ajmer Sharif Dargah to Naqvi

Image Source : NARENDRA MODI/TWITTER PM Modi hands over chadar to be offered Ajmer Sharif Dargah to Naqvi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday handed over a chadar to Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. The holy chadar will be offered on the prime minister's behalf at the shrine of renowned Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti.

The shrine at Ajmer is one of the holiest Sufi shrines, frequented in large number by the faithful.

"Handed over a Chadar that would be offered at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah on the 809th Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti," Modi tweeted.

