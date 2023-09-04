BJP has highest assets worth Rs 6,000 cr among top 8 parties in India in 2021-22 | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP has highest assets worth Rs 6,000 cr

The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has released its report featuring the assets and liabilities declared by the BJP, INC, NCP, BSP, CPI, CPI(M), AITC and NPEP – the eight national parties – for the Financial Years 2020-21 and 2021-22. According to the report by ADR, the top eight national parties in India declared assets worth Rs 8,829.16 crore in 2021-22 which is up from Rs 7,297.62 crore during 2020-21.

Assets of top national parties

In the financial year 2020-21, the BJP declared assets worth Rs 4,990 crore, up by 21.17 per cent to Rs 6,046.81 crore in 2021-22.

According to the ADR, in 2020-21, the declared assets of Congress were Rs 691.11 crore, which shot up by 16.58 per cent to Rs 805.68 crore in 2021-22.

The BSP was the only national party to show a decrease in its annual declared assets, its report said. The total assets of BSP between 2020-21 and 2021-22 decreased by 5.74 per cent — from Rs 732.79 crore to Rs 690.71 crore.

The total assets of TMC increased from Rs 182.001 crore in 2020-21 to Rs 458.10 crore, an increase of 151.70 per cent, the ADR said.

Total liabilities declared by top national parties

The total liabilities for FY 2020-21 declared by the national parties was Rs 103.55 crore.

The Congress declared liabilities of Rs 71.58 crore, the highest, followed by CPI(M) with Rs 16.109 crore, the ADR said.

For FY 2021-22, the Congress again was at the top with liabilities of Rs 41.95 crore, followed by CPI (M) and BJP, which declared liabilities worth Rs 12.21 crore and Rs 5.17 crore.

Between 2020-21 and 2021-22, five parties declared a decrease in liabilities.

INC declared a decrease in its liabilities by Rs 29.63 crore, BJP by Rs 6.03 crore, CPI(M) by Rs 3.89 crore, AITC by Rs 1.30 crore, and NCP by Rs 1 lakh.

The total capital/reserve fund set aside by the national parties during FY 2020-21 was Rs 7,194 crore, and Rs 8,766 crore for FY 2021-22, after adjusting for liabilities, the ADR said.

For FY 2021-22, the ADR said the BJP declared the highest capital with Rs 6,041.64 crore. The Congress and CPI(M) followed it with RS 763.73 crore and Rs 723.56 crore.

In FY 2021-22, the National People's Party declared having a fund of Rs 1.82 crore, the least, followed by CPI, which declared having Rs 15.67 crore in its coffers.

(with inputs from PTI)

