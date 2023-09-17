PM Modi birthday: Want to wish Prime Minister? Here's how you can do it

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 73rd birthday

PM Modi birthday: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 73rd birthday today (September 17) and wishes have started pouring in from people across the country and the world. To commemorate the occasion, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has introduced a 'Seva Pakwada' initiative called 'Express your Seva Bhaav' on the NaMo App. This allows people to directly convey their best wishes to PM Modi, providing a unique opportunity for citizens to engage with their leader and express their admiration.

Every year, crores of Indians extend their greetings to PM Modi on his birthday and convey their best wishes for his future endeavours. This year, well-wishers have the opportunity to share their regards using the NaMo App through features like 'Video Shubkamna' and 'Family E Card.' These innovative features provide a unique and personalised way for people to express their warm wishes to the Prime Minister on his special day.

The 'Seva Pakhwada' campaign comprises six engagements or activities for which the countrymen can enlist participation and, through their involvement, extend their greetings to PM Modi on his 73rd birth anniversary.

How to participate

To take part in any of these initiatives, individuals should access the 'NaMo' app by logging in with their mobile number or email address, which must be registered with the Mera Saansad Portal.

Subsequently, individuals should locate and select the 'Seva Pakhwada' banner. The campaign is scheduled to commence on September 17 and will run until Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

Clicking on the banner will take the user to the 'Seva Pakhwada' home page where he/she will find several options — 'Virtual Exhibition Corner', 'Video Shubhkaamna', 'Family E-card Seva', 'Activities Pragati Path Par Bharat', and 'Bharat Supports Modi'.

'Video Shubhkaamna' to PM Modi

The 'Video Shubhkaamna' provides the opportunity for individuals to create videos in reel format, directly upload them to the NaMo App, and send it to PM Modi. These video greetings will be showcased on the video wall as well. Citizens can also like, share, and comment on the Shubhkaamna videos.

How to send 'Video Shubhkaamna' to PM Modi

Click on Video Shubhkaamna banner from the home page of Seva Pakhwada Campaign on NaMo App. Click on upload video button to upload or record your video shubhkaamna (wishes) to PM Modi. After recording your video, click on next. Select the video greeting category and click post on post your video wishes. Click on video wall to see the wishes posted by citizens.

Family greetings to PM Modi

The individuals will have the opportunity to include their entire family in a single greeting, which can then be sent to PM Modi via a 'Family E Card.' Each family member will be able to contribute their message before the greeting is uploaded and sent to PM Modi.

How to send 'Family E Card' to PM Modi

Click on 'Family E Card' banner from the homepage of Seva Pakhwada Campaign on NaMo App. Click on 'Create A Family E Card'. Select a template of your choice from the given templates and click on the 'Next' button to proceed. Enter your family name and personalised birthday wishes in the respective sections and click on 'Next'. Once the e-card is posted successfully, click on 'Invite Your Family' to invite your family to like and add wishes to your card. Share the e-cards on various social media platforms to make them popular and bring maximum engagement to them.

Virtual exhibition corner

The NaMo App will also host a virtual exhibition dedicated to the life of PM Modi, titled the 'Virtual Exhibition Corner.' This exhibition will showcase the various challenges he encountered, the creative strategies he employed to overcome them, and his significant contributions to the growth and development of Gujarat during his tenure as Chief Minister, as well as his transformative leadership at the national level as Prime Minister.

Individuals will have the opportunity to select the key moments from PM Modi's life that resonate most with them and compile a short video based on these moments. This personalized video will allow them to craft their own narrative about PM Modi. Subsequently, they can easily share this video on various social media platforms.

How to create your own PM Story

Click on the 'Modi Story of Bharat Mata's Devoted Son' banner from the Home page of the Seva Pakhwada Campaign on the NaMo App. Click on watch Yuva Namo to watch the pre-created videos. Click on Create Your Own PM story button. Select five to ten photos of your choice and click on create story to proceed.

Seva initiatives

People can also share photographs of themselves engaged in activities that serve the nation. The NaMo app will feature nine distinct Seva activities, and participants will receive badges for each activity they undertake. People have the option to select one or more of the following Seva activities to serve the nation and its people: Aatmanirbhar (Self-reliant), Blood Donation, Catch the Rain, Leading Digital India, Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (One India, Best India), LiFE: Pro-Planet People, Swachh Bharat (Clean India), TB Mukt Bharat (Tuberculosis-free India), and Vocal for Local.

Pragati Path Par Bharat

Under the ‘Humein Chalte Jaana Hai’ section on the homepage of the Seva Pakhwada Campaign on the NaMo app, you have to select a few iconic sites of 'Bharat' to see the progress made under PM Modi's governance and share it on social media.

Bharat Supports Modi

Click on the ‘Humein Chalte Jaana Hai’ section on the home page of Seva Pakhwada Campaign. A map of India will open up where you can see a collage of people doing 'seva' (service). You can also click on any tile on the collage and view the image on the map. Share the collage and encourage fellow citizens to take up similar endeavours and show their support.

Also Read: PM Modi birthday LIVE updates: BJP to launch 'Sewa Pakhwara' as Prime Minister turns 73 today

Also Read: Morari Bapu extends birthday wishes to PM Modi, congratulates him on G20 success

Latest India News