Saturday, September 16, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Morari Bapu extends birthday wishes to PM Modi, congratulates him on G20 success

Morari Bapu extends birthday wishes to PM Modi, congratulates him on G20 success

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17 will celebrate his 73rd birthday. Ahead of this, noted spiritual leader Morari Bapu has extended advance birthday wishes to the PM.

Nirnay Kapoor Reported By: Nirnay Kapoor @nirnaykapoor New Delhi Updated on: September 16, 2023 23:22 IST
Morari bapu, prime minister, narendra modi, pm modi birthday, narendra modi birthday, narendra modi
Image Source : PTI Morari Bapu and Narendra Modi

Noted spiritual leader and Ramcharitmanas exponent, Morari Bapu, extended advance birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, a day before the popular leader turns 73. Morari Bapu also congratulated the Prime Minister for the unprecedented success of the recently held G20 Summit.

“Tomorrow is the birthday of our popular Prime Minister Narendra bhai Modi. I, on behalf of the Vyaspith, extend my birthday wishes to him in advance. I pray at the feet of Lord Hanuman for his long life and continuing success,” Morari Bapu said during his Ramkatha in New Delhi on Saturday.

Speaking about the success of the New Delhi G20 Summit, which was attended by the most powerful leaders in the world on September 9 and 10, Morari Bapu said that not just India but the whole world is benefiting from the foresightedness and equanimity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Referring to the ongoing controversy following some bizarre comments made with regard to Sanatan Dharma by some political leaders, Morari Bapu lauded PM Modi for his strong rebuttal to such remarks.

“Dharma is Amrit and Sanatan Dharma is pure Amrit. Any comments to demean Sanatan Dharma are not acceptable. I welcome the remarks Narendra bhai Modi has made against such attempts,” he added.

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News