Morari Bapu extends birthday wishes to PM Modi, congratulates him on G20 success

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Morari Bapu and Narendra Modi

Noted spiritual leader and Ramcharitmanas exponent, Morari Bapu, extended advance birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, a day before the popular leader turns 73. Morari Bapu also congratulated the Prime Minister for the unprecedented success of the recently held G20 Summit.

“Tomorrow is the birthday of our popular Prime Minister Narendra bhai Modi. I, on behalf of the Vyaspith, extend my birthday wishes to him in advance. I pray at the feet of Lord Hanuman for his long life and continuing success,” Morari Bapu said during his Ramkatha in New Delhi on Saturday.

Speaking about the success of the New Delhi G20 Summit, which was attended by the most powerful leaders in the world on September 9 and 10, Morari Bapu said that not just India but the whole world is benefiting from the foresightedness and equanimity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Referring to the ongoing controversy following some bizarre comments made with regard to Sanatan Dharma by some political leaders, Morari Bapu lauded PM Modi for his strong rebuttal to such remarks.

“Dharma is Amrit and Sanatan Dharma is pure Amrit. Any comments to demean Sanatan Dharma are not acceptable. I welcome the remarks Narendra bhai Modi has made against such attempts,” he added.

Latest India News