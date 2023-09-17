Sunday, September 17, 2023
     
PM Modi birthday LIVE updates: BJP to launch 'Sewa Pakhwara' as Prime Minister turns 73 today

PM Modi birthday LIVE updates: During the 'Sewa Pakhwara', BJP members are involved in a slew of activities, including reaching out to people with the government's various achievements and also welfare activities like blood donation camp, cleanliness drives and health camps.

Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Updated on: September 17, 2023 7:04 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Modi birthday LIVE updates: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will reach out to different sections of society and organise various welfare activities across India as it launches 'Sewa Pakhwara' (fortnight of service) to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 73rd birthday today (September 17). The exercise will continue till October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, a practice the BJP has been following annually for the past several years. The prime minister himself will be part of the launch of several development initiatives on his birthday. With 'Vishwakarma Jayanti' falling on Sunday, Modi will launch his government's ambitious scheme, "PM Vishwakarma", which is aimed at helping artisans and craftsmen and others engaged in traditional skills on the occasion. As practitioners of these traditional occupations come largely from Other Backward Classes, the scheme with an outlay of Rs 13,000 crore is also being seen as the ruling BJP's outreach to the politically important segment. He is scheduled to inaugurate the first phase of India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC), named 'YashoBhoomi', in Dwarka and also the extension of Delhi Airport Metro Express line from Dwarka Sector 21 to a new metro station at Dwarka Sector 25 as well on Sunday. 

  • Sep 17, 2023 7:04 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    BJP to launch 'Sewa Pakhwara' as PM Modi turns 73

    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will reach out to different sections of society and organise various welfare activities across India as it launches 'Sewa Pakhwara' (fortnight of service) to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 73rd birthday today (September 17). The exercise will continue till October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, a practice the BJP has been following annually for the past several years. The prime minister himself will be part of the launch of several development initiatives on his birthday. 

  • Sep 17, 2023 6:57 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Odisha: Cuttack-based smoke artist makes portrait of PM Modi for his 73rd birthday

  • Sep 17, 2023 6:51 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Gujarat: Specially-abled children, celebrated PM Modi's birthday at a river cruise restaurant in Ahmedabad

  • Sep 17, 2023 6:50 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    PM Modi birthday: Specially-abled children take out march with 1.25-km long congratulatory card

    As many as 400 blind children associated with the 'National Association for the Blind' on eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday took out a march here on Saturday, carrying in hand a 1.25 km long congratulatory card that comprises praiseworthy works done by the Prime Minister during the last nine years. It took two months of hard work to prepare this card. On the occasion, Rajesh Singh Dayal, President, National Association for the Blind, said that it is the love and affection of the children towards the Prime Minister that on occasion of his birthday, the visually impaired children presented him a 1.25 km long congratulatory message. A song dedicated to the Prime Minister, presented by these specially-abled children in the programme, was captivating.  The children's presentation mesmerized everyone. Even the weather and rain could not stop the spirits of these children. 

     

