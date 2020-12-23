PM Modi, Amit Shah pay tributes to Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary

Image Source : PTI Chaudhary Charan Singh served as the 5th Prime Minister of India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday paid tributes to former prime minister Charan Singh on his birth anniversary.

PM Modi tweeted that Charan Singh remained dedicated to the development of villages and farmers all his life. He said that Charan Singh will be remembered forever for his dedication to the cause of villages and farmers.

पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री चौधरी चरण सिंह जी को उनकी जयंती पर विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि। वे जीवनभर गांवों और किसानों के विकास के प्रति समर्पित रहे, जिसके लिए सदैव उनका स्मरण किया जाएगा। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 23, 2020

Amit Shah tweeted that Charan Singh's devotion for the welfare of farmers, struggles and simplistic life will always guide everyone.

"I pay homage to former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary. He worked with full devotion and dedication for the farmers and rural areas of the country throughout his life. His struggle and simplistic life will always guide us," Shah tweeted in Hindi.

पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री चौधरी चरण सिंह जी की जयंती पर उन्हें कोटि-कोटि नमन।

उन्होंने जीवन पर्यन्त देश के किसानों और ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के लिए पूरी निष्ठा और समर्पण के साथ कार्य किया। उनका संघर्ष व सादगीपूर्ण जीवन हमें सदैव मार्गदर्शित करता रहेगा। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 23, 2020

Born in 1902 in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, Singh championed the farmers' cause and is credited with shaping several policies that helped them. He died in 1987. Singh's birth anniversary is also observed as 'Kisan Diwas' (farmer's day).

