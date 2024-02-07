PM Modi accuses Congress of destroying BSNL and Air India, says it can't hide from 'misrule'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday accused Congress of destroying Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) like BSNL, MTNL, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Air India, and said that the grand old party could not hide from its ten years of 'misrule'.

In his reply to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President’s address in Rajya Sabha, the Prime Minister came down heavily on the Congress for accusing his government of selling PSUs and destroying them. He said that today the BSNL which was destroyed during the UPA rule is rolling 4G and 5G networks across the country. PM Modi highlighted that today HAL has achieved record revenue generation and has emerged as Asia's largest helicopter manufacturing facility.

PM Modi on PSUs

"I was born in independent India and my dreams are independent. Congress said we sold PSUs and destroyed them. I want to ask them who destroyed BSNL and MTNL. Recall the state of HAL under Congress. They destroyed HAL and Air India. Congress party and UPA cannot run away from their failure. Today, the BSNL that you destroyed in it is moving towards Made in India 4G and 5G. HAL is showing record revenue generation and it has become Asia's largest helicopter manufacturing factory. We have turned around the story. Today LIC's shares are breaking records," he said.

PM Modi informed the House that the number of PSUs in the country increased from 234 in 2014 to 254 today, and most of them are giving record returns drawing the attention of investors.

He further added that the PSU Index in the country has witnessed a two-fold rise within the last year. "In the last 10 years, PSU’s net profit saw an increase from Rs 1.25 lakh crore between 2004 and 2014 to Rs 2.50 lakh crore, and the net value of PSUs increased from Rs 9.5 lakh crore to Rs 17 lakh crore," he added.

PM Modi on economy

PM Modi also highlighted that during the ten years of Congress rule, the Indian economy faced challenges, often referred to as "policy paralysis," whereas under the NDA government's tenure, India has consistently ranked among the top five economies globally.

"In the 10 years of Congress, the Indian economy was in fragile five. Congress' government was known for policy paralysis. On the other hand, in our 10 years, India has been one of the top five economies. Our 10 years will be remembered for big and decisive decisions," he said.

"The Congress that brought India's economy from number 12 to number 11 in 10 years and we brought India's economy to number 5 in just 10 years and this Congress is here to give us long speeches on economic policies," he added.

PM Modi said that 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikaas' is not just a slogan, it is 'Modi's guarantee'.

