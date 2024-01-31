Petrol, diesel fresh prices: Check rates of different cities on January 31

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The image has been used for representative purposes only.

Every day, at 6 am, the curtain lifts on the prices of petrol and diesel, unfazed by the ebb and flow of market dynamics. This daily practice is a product of the strategic manoeuvres of oil marketing companies (OMCs), adept at recalibrating prices based on the mercurial shifts in global crude oil prices and foreign exchange rates.

The transparency and punctuality of this routine serve as a testament to the intricacies of the fuel market, where even the slightest ripple in global economic indicators can cast its influence on the pocketbooks of consumers.

The fluctuating tide of fuel prices unfolds each morning. The dynamic pricing of petrol and diesel is intricately woven into the fabric of international market trends and foreign exchange rates. With a finger on the pulse of global crude prices, oil marketing companies, including Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum, meticulously reassess and set the rates for petrol and diesel every day at 6 am.

CITY PETROL PRICE (RS/LITRE) DIESEL PRICE (RS/LITRE) Delhi 96.72 89.62 Noida 96.65 89.82 Mumbai 106.31 94.27 Kolkata 106.03 92.76 Chennai 102.63 94.24 Lucknow 96.47 89.66 Bengaluru 101.94 87.89 Jaipur 108.48 93.72 Bhubaneswar 103.18 94.75 Trivandrum 109.42 98.24 Hyderabad 109.66 97.82

Crude oil stands as the fundamental building block for the production of petrol and diesel, and consequently, its market price serves as a direct determinant of the final cost of these fuels.

Given India's substantial reliance on importing crude oil, the exchange rate between the Indian rupee and the US dollar plays a pivotal role in shaping the nation's petrol and diesel prices.

The intricate web of taxes imposed by both central and state governments on petrol and diesel adds an additional layer of complexity. Varying across states, these taxes wield significant influence over the ultimate retail prices of petrol and diesel, accentuating the multifaceted factors contributing to the cost dynamics of these essential fuels.

