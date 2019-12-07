Image Source : FILE Pensioners under EPS-95 demand Rs 7,500 minimum pension (Representational image)

Pensioners under the Employees' Pension Scheme 1995 from 27 states staged a protest at the Ramlila Maidan, here on Saturday, to demand Rs 7,500 per month minimum pension. The pensioners' delegation had met Minister of State for Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Jitendra Singh on Friday and submitted a memorandum, pointing to the negligence of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).

National General Secretary of 'EPS 95 National Agitation Committee' Virendra Singh said if the demands were not met by January 25, a mass agitation would be launched.

Terming it the final ultimatum to the central government, Singh said, it was an one and one battle with the government. However, we hope the government would listen to our demands, he added.

Shobha Aras, 65, a protestor, said the government should not consider the demands as unwarranted. "Hard-earned income of our salary goes to the provident fund. It's our money, which provides us social and economic security. Our demands is well within the scope the Koshiyari Committee recommendations," she said.

The Koshiyari Committee, which submitted its recommendations to the government in 2013, had provided for a minimum pension and dearness allowance to retired employees, they claimed. The committee had also recommended assistance after the untimely death of the spouse and compensation to the widow, the family for life.

ALSO READ | 19 lakh farmers enrolled under govt's pension scheme

ALSO READ | Punjab govt hikes share in national pension scheme to 14%