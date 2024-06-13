Pema Khandu becomes Arunachal Pradesh CM for third time in a row, Chowna Mein takes charge as Deputy

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister-designate Pema Khandu takes oath for the third consecutive term, at the DK State Convention Centre in Itanagar.

Arunachal Pradesh CM Swearing-in: BJP leader Pema Khandu on Thursday took oath as the chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh for the third time in a row in the presence of top BJP leaders including Union Ministers Amit Shah and JP Nadda. Khandu, the MLA of Mukto, was sworn in by Governor KT Parnaik. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, among others were also present at the occassion.

Eleven other MLAs were also sworn in as ministers at the function held in the Dorjee Khandu State Convention Centre. Among them were Deputy CM Chowna Mein, former Assembly speaker PD Sona, BJP state president Biyuram Wahge, and Dasanglu Pul, the widow of former CM Kalikho Pul. While Dasanglu Pul is the lone woman minister, the new cabinet has eight fresh faces.

The portfolios would be allocated later in the day, following which the first cabinet meeting of the new government would be held, officials said. The BJP returned to power in this northeastern state for the third time in a row, winning 46 seats in the 60-member assembly.

