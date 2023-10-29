Breaking: Passenger train derailed in Vizianagaram district in Andhra Pradesh

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Vizianagaram: A passenger train was derailed in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh, said Divisional Railway Manager on Sunday. The was going to Rayagada from Visakhapatnam.

More details are awaited.

Earlier on October 12, at least four people were killed and several people were injured after six coaches of Kamakhya-bound North East Superfast train derailed near Raghunathpur railway station in Bihar's Buxar district, informed Railway officials.

Some coaches of train number 12506 North East Express going from Anand Vihar Terminal to Kamakhya (in Assam's Guwahati) derailed at around 9:35 pm near Raghunathpur station of Danapur division.

