'Acting Punjab CM': Partap Singh Bajwa, CM Bhagwant Mann war-of-words on X intensifies

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Partap Singh Bajwa (left), CM Bhagwant Mann (right)

Tensions have been rising between Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and opposition leader Partap Singh Bajwa as the two engaged in a war of words on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

On Tuesday, Partap Singh took to X and retaliated to the Chief Minister's earlier post. He wrote, "You have done infanticide to the development of Punjab with your jokes."

He further wrote, "Neither you have taken care of the law and order, nor the economy, nor have you taken care of the youth of Punjab from drugs, nor have you and your boss and you the migrant Punjabis sitting in Canada. One can say a word in favor."

Partap asked the state government how much more infanticide has to be done for the colorful dreams of the people of Punjab?

CM Mann had earlier taken to X and attacked Bajwa stating, "Pratap Bajwa (BJP), you are talking about breaking the elected government of the people of Punjab. I know Congress killed your desire to become Chief Minister. I am a representative of 3 crore people of Punjab and not a trident of a chair. If you dare talk to the high command."

ASLO READ | Punjab: Lookout notice issued against BJP leader Manpreet Badal

ALSO READ | Punjab Police launches massive raids at 264 hideouts of gangsters' associates across state

Latest India News