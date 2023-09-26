Punjab: Lookout notice issued against BJP leader Manpreet Badal

Follow us on Image Source : X BJP leader Manpreet Badal

A Look Out Circular (LOC) has been issued at all airports against former minister and now BJP leader Manpreet Badal, who is wanted in a land allotment case. On Monday, Punjab Vigilance registered an FIR under IPC sections 420, 467, 468, 471, 120-B, and 13(1) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, in addition to the Information Technology Act, against him in a land allotment case.

Former Bathinda Development Authority (BDA) chief administrator Bikramjit Shergill, the other four booked in the case on Sunday night have been identified as Rajiv Kumar, Amandeep Singh, Vikas Arora and Pankaj in connection with alleged irregularities in the purchase of a property in Bathinda. The vigilance bureau had launched an investigation into the matter based on former MLA Sarup Chand Singla's 2021 complaint alleging irregularities in the purchase of the property at a prime location in Bathinda.

The spokesperson of the bureau said it was found that the former FM allegedly colluded with the officials of the BDA Bathinda, misled the general public during the bidding of plots in the year 2021 and fake maps were uploaded to prevent public participation in the bidding process.

Apart from this, plot numbers 725-C (560 square yards) and 726 (1,000 square yards) in the map were also shown as commercial instead of residential and the numbers of plots were not shown in the map on the online e-auction portal, it was alleged.

