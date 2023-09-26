Punjab Police launches massive raids at 264 hideouts of gangsters' associates across state

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Punjab Police crackdown on gangsters' hideouts

Punjab Police has launched raids at suspected hideouts of associates of gangsters and anti-national elements. According to officials, the simultaneous raids were conducted across the state on the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav. The raids were conducted on 264 residential and other premises linked to the close associates of several gangsters in all 28 police districts.

Speaking to the media, Gurinder Singh Dhillon, additional director general of police (Law and Order), stated that all commissioners and senior superintendents of police were instructed to appoint strong teams commanded by an inspector or a sub-inspector to ensure the success of the operation.

Police carried out raids at 264 hideouts

Dhillon said that over 150 parties of Punjab Police, involving at least 500 Police Personnel, carried out raids at 264 hideouts linked with the gangsters and also checked 229 people. The operation was planned after the questioning of several gang members arrested in the state, he added.

Data to be sent to forensic examination

During the operation, the teams conducted thorough checking at the homes and other premises linked to these criminals and collected data from electronic devices, which will be sent for forensic examination. Two people were also detained for questioning, the official added.

Raids at places linked to Lakhbir Landa's associates

Earlier on Monday, the Punjab Police also conducted raids at 48 places linked to close associates of Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir Singh Landa alias Landa Harike. The action comes after a trader was attacked by two assailants on September 21. The trader had said that he received a call from someone who claimed to be Landa Harike and demanded Rs 15 lakh. Landa's name had figured in connection with the RPG attack at Sarhali police station in Tarn Taran.

