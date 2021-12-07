Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates: BJP's Parliamentary Party meeting underway

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) The Winter Session of the Parliament is currently underway.

The Opposition parties are likely to continue their protest in the Parliament against the suspension of the 12 MPs. The MPs were suspended for the remainder of the Winter Session for unruly behaviour in the previous session. Barring passing the Farm Laws Repeal Bill and a few others, the Parliament has failed to transact any business in the ongoing session due to continuous uproar by the Opposition over a host of issues. On Tuesday, the government will try to pass Bills that have already been tabled in the Lok Sabha. The 'High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2021' introduced last week by Law Minister Kiren Rijiju is likely to be passed in the Lower House after a discussion. Earlier on Monday, the Lok Sabha passed the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (Amendment) Bill 2021, which amends the 1998 law to provide for a Council to coordinate activities among the institutes and also ensure the development of pharmaceutical education and research standards. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also brief the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on the incident of firing in Nagaland's Mon district that left over a dozen civilians dead.

