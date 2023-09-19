Parliament Special Session: Rahul Gandhi seen standing far behind in row during joint photo session | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rahul Gandhi during the joint photo session

Ahead of Day 2 of the Special Session of Parliament, parliamentarians gathered for the joint photo session on Tuesday. During the photo session, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was seen standing far behind in the row among several other leaders. A video has surfaced showing the Wayand MP standing in the second last row.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and several other top leaders were seen sitting in the first row.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Parliamentarians bid farewell to old Parliament building

On Monday, Prime Minister Modi led parliamentarians across party lines in bidding farewell to the old Parliament building. Parliament proceedings will shift to the new building from Tuesday.

PM Modi, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will lead a function in the Central Hall of Parliament on Tuesday to celebrate the country's rich parliamentary legacy and resolve to make India a developed nation by 2047. The nearly one-and-a-half-hour function will start and end with the national anthem and would be followed by a lunch. Later, the top leaders will lead all MPs to the new Parliament building.

New Parliament House of India

Meanwhile, the new Parliament building has been designated as the Parliament House of India, a Lok Sabha Secretariat notification said. "The Speaker, Lok Sabha is pleased to notify the new building of Parliament situated in the precincts of the Parliament House on Plot Number 118, New Delhi, east of the existing Parliament House with Raisina road to the south and Red Cross road to the north, to be, hereon, designated as the Parliament House of India," said the notification.

