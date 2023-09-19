Parliament Special Session: What Sonia Gandhi said about Women's Reservation Bill | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sonia Gandhi in old Parliament

The Congress has been reiterating its demand that the Women's Reservation Bill must be passed during the special session of Parliament which is set to start from September 18. Congress former chief Sonia Gandhi who will be attending the Parliament Special Session also asserted that the Bill was Congress' brain child.

On Tuesday, while the Congress leader was entering the old Parliament, She said

On Sunday, in a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the Congress Working Committee has demanded that the Bill must be passed during the five-day special session of Parliament and shared some points on the issue. "Rajiv Gandhi first introduced Constitution Amendment Bills for one-third reservation in panchayats and nagarpalikas in May 1989. It passed in Lok Sabha but failed in Rajya Sabha in September 1989," Ramesh said.

He said Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao reintroduced Constitution Amendment Bills for one-third reservation for women in panchayats and nagarpalikas in April 1993 and both Bills passed and became law. "Now there are more than 15 lakh elected women representatives in panchayats and nagarpalikas. This comes to about 40 per cent," the Congress leader said. "As PM, Dr Manmohan Singh brought a Constitution Amendment Bill for one-third reservation for women in Parliament and state legislatures. Bill passed on March 9, 2010, in Rajya Sabha. But it was not taken up in Lok Sabha," Ramesh said.

