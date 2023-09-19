Tuesday, September 19, 2023
     
  4. Parliament Special Session Day 2: Both Houses to convene in new building today | Check timing
Parliament Special Session Day 2: Both Houses to convene in new building today | Check timing

Parliament Special Session Day 2: The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha are likely to meet at 1:15 pm and 2:15 pm respectively. The second day of the ongoing Special Session will commence in the new Parliament building today.

Updated on: September 19, 2023 8:10 IST
Image Source : PTI Special Session moves to new Parliament building

Parliament Special Session Day 2: On Day 2 of the Special Session of Parliament, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will hold their sittings in the new Parliament building on Tuesday. Both Houses were adjourned on Monday after a discussion on Parliamentary democracy in the last 75 years with the presiding officers stating that the proceedings will commence on Tuesday afternoon in the new Parliament building. The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha are likely to meet at 1:15 pm and 2:15 pm respectively. On Monday evening, the Women's Reservation Bill was cleared in the Cabinet meeting chaired by PM Modi, said sources. The bill is likely to be tabled in the new Parliament on Wednesday. The decision comes a day after several parties including Congress demanded the passage of the bill in the all-party meeting held on September 17. Notably, the Special Session will continue till September 22. 

Live updates :Parliament Special Session: Day 2

  • Sep 19, 2023 8:10 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    PM Modi to march to new Parliament House with a copy of Constitution

    According to the information received, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will go on foot from the old Parliament House to the new Parliament House with a copy of the Constitution. During this time, all the MPs will also follow him. 

  • Sep 19, 2023 8:00 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Photo session scheduled for all MPs at 9:30 am at old Parliament building

    There will be a photo session of all the MPs at 9.30 am in the old building of Parliament. After this, a special programme will be organised in the Central Hall of the new Parliament House at 11 am. After the programme is over, formal puja will be performed following which members will enter the new Parliament. 

  • Sep 19, 2023 7:17 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Manmohan Singh, Maneka Gandhi, Shibu Soren to speak in joint sitting of Parliament in new building

    In the joint sitting of Parliament which is set to be held in the new Parliament building today, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, BJP MP Maneka Gandhi and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Shibu Soren will speak for five minutes each, news agency ANI reported citing sources. Maneka Gandhi, a former union minister, has been parliamentarian for the longest period among the sitting Lok Sabha MPs. Among the sitting MPs in Rajya Sabha, Manmohan Singh has been a member for the longest time. Shibu Soren has served as MP for the longest period in both the Houses of Parliament.

  • Sep 19, 2023 7:08 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    PM Modi, RS Chairman, Om Birla to lead function at Central Hall today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will lead a function in the Central Hall of Parliament today to celebrate the country's rich parliamentary legacy and resolve to make India a developed nation by 2047. The nearly one-and-a-half-hour function will start and end with the national anthem and would be followed by a lunch. Later, the top leaders will lead all MPs to the new Parliament building.

