Parliament Special Session Day 2: Both Houses to convene in new building today | Check timing

Parliament Special Session Day 2: On Day 2 of the Special Session of Parliament, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will hold their sittings in the new Parliament building on Tuesday. Both Houses were adjourned on Monday after a discussion on Parliamentary democracy in the last 75 years with the presiding officers stating that the proceedings will commence on Tuesday afternoon in the new Parliament building. The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha are likely to meet at 1:15 pm and 2:15 pm respectively. On Monday evening, the Women's Reservation Bill was cleared in the Cabinet meeting chaired by PM Modi, said sources. The bill is likely to be tabled in the new Parliament on Wednesday. The decision comes a day after several parties including Congress demanded the passage of the bill in the all-party meeting held on September 17. Notably, the Special Session will continue till September 22.

