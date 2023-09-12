Special Parliament Session: From suits to sarees, staff to don new uniform with 'Indian touch' in Amrit Kaal

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV New uniform for staff in new Parliament

The central government has called a special session of Parliament for five days from September 18 to 22. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had informed about it on August 31. According to reports, the government is likely to table some important bills during the session ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. However, there has been no official word on the agenda of the special session.

New dress code in Amrit Kaal

As the new Parliament building is all set to hold its first session next week, a new dress code will also be implemented for staff of Lok Sabha as well as Rajya Sabha, sources said. They said that old dresses will be replaced by new dresses that will have the 'Indian touch."

According to reports, the new unifor to have round neck shirts and khaki colored pants for the employees. They could also don Manipuri caps and sleeveless jackets over the shirts. These costumes have been designed by National Institute of Fashion Technology.

Marshals will now wear cream-coloured kurta and pyjama instead of safari suits. There will be a new dress code for the Parliament Duty Group (PDG) as there is a full possibility of new changes in Amrit Kaal, sources said. They also said that all women employees of Parliament will wear new design sarees.

Special session will shift to new Parliament on Day 2

According to officials, the upcoming Parliament session on September 18 is likely to begin in the old building and shift to the new structure the next day. The shift to the new Parliament building will coincide with Ganesh Chaturthi, considered auspicious to make new beginnings, they added.

No Question Hour, private members' business

Earlier this month, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha secretariats stated in a notification that the upcoming special session of Parliament will be held without Question Hour or private members’ business. It further stated that the session will have five sittings and members will be informed about the provisional calendar separately.

"Members are informed that the Thirteenth Session of the Seventeenth Lok Sabha will commence on Monday, the 18th September 2023," the Lok Sabha Secretariat said in a bulletin on Saturday. "Members are informed that the Two Hundred and Sixty-First Session of the Rajya Sabha will commence on Monday, the 18th September 2023," the Rajya Sabha secretariat said.

