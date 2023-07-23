Disruption weaponised as means to taint temples of democracy: VP Dhankhar slams Opposition

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/VICE PRESIDENT OF INDIA Disruption weaponised to taint temples of democracy: VP Dhankhar

VP anguished over Parliament disruption: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday (July 23) expressed his anguish over the disruption in the temples of Democracy and said that disturbance has been weaponised as a strategic means to taint the Parliament.

The Vice President, who is also the chairman of Rajya Sabha, said that there cannot be an alibi for not letting the Parliament function.

His remarks came after the government is facing a deadlock with the Opposition over the Manipur issue in which two women were paraded naked in the violence-hit state. The Opposition is demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the floor of the House, leading to a continuous disruption of the Parliament with repeated adjournments.

“...Democracy is about dialogue, discussion, deliberation and debate to secure the public good. Surely, Democracy cannot be disturbance & disruption...I am pained and anguished to indicate to you that disruption and disturbance have been weaponised as strategic means to taint the temples of Democracy, that should be functional to secure justice for the people at large,” VP Dhankhar said while addressing a convocation of the Jamia Millia Islamia.

“There cannot be an alibi for not making Parliament functional every second. People of the country are paying a huge price for it...When there is a disruption of Parliament on a particular day, there can't be a question hour. Question hour is a mechanism to generate accountability and transparency in governance..." he added.

"Empowerment of human resources vital in nation-building"

The Vice President said that empowerment of human resources is vital in nation-building.

"Youth must empower themselves -- not by political intoxication but through capacity building and personality development with the ultimate objective of nurturing a healthy environment and society," he said.

VP Dhankhar also highlighted the “impactful” visit of PM Modi to the US and France and noted that entire world is eager to partner with India.

"India's relevance in resolution of global issues was never so prominent as it is today. But friends, when India grows, when you avail opportunity there are challenges too. Your progress cannot be to the liking of everyone. There are forces with sinister designs who want to taint and tarnish your institutions of growth. Unfortunately, some are among us. I appeal to young minds to take the initiative and neutralise these forces through their actions. No doubt you will do it," he said.

