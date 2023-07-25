Parliament Monsoon Session Day 4: Logjam likely to continue in both Houses over Manipur issue

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Parliament Mosoon Session: Day 4 proceedings

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: The fourth day of the ongoing session will start today at 11 am, after relentless protests from Opposition parties over Manipur violence marred the proceedings so far in both Houses. The Congress has alleged that the Prime Minister is "scared" of a discussion in Parliament, but the BJP claimed the Opposition was running away as it does not want certain facts to come to the fore. On Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah asked the Opposition to allow a debate on the Manipur issue to begin but both sides stood rigid on their stand while AAP MP Sanjay Sanjay Singh was suspended during an uproar in the Rajya Sabha for the rest of the monsoon session. The Opposition members were holding placards that read "INDIA wants discussion on Manipur violence", "INDIA for Manipur" etc. INDIA is the name opposition parties have chosen for their alliance. Notably, the government has also intended to table as many as 31 bills during the session.

