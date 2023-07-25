Parliament Monsoon Session Day 4: Logjam likely to continue in both Houses over Manipur issue

Tuesday, July 25, 2023
     
India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: July 25, 2023 10:12 IST
Parliament Mosoon Session
Image Source : INDIA TV Parliament Mosoon Session: Day 4 proceedings

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: The fourth day of the ongoing session will start today at 11 am, after relentless protests from Opposition parties over Manipur violence marred the proceedings so far in both Houses. The Congress has alleged that the Prime Minister is "scared" of a discussion in Parliament, but the BJP claimed the Opposition was running away as it does not want certain facts to come to the fore. On Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah asked the Opposition to allow a debate on the Manipur issue to begin but both sides stood rigid on their stand while AAP MP Sanjay Sanjay Singh was suspended during an uproar in the Rajya Sabha for the rest of the monsoon session. The Opposition members were holding placards that read "INDIA wants discussion on Manipur violence", "INDIA for Manipur" etc. INDIA is the name opposition parties have chosen for their alliance. Notably, the government has also intended to table as many as 31 bills during the session. 

  • Jul 25, 2023 10:12 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    BJP holds Parliamentary party meeting ahead of Day 4 proceedings

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is holding a Parliamentary party meeting to chalk out a plan for the ongoing monsoon session. PM Modi also reached the Parliament for the meeting. 

  • Jul 25, 2023 10:08 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Manipur CM should be removed and President's rule should be imposed in state: AAP MP Raghav Chadha

    AAP MP Raghav Chadha said the Opposition is only demanding for a discussion on the Manipur issue. He also said that Manipur CM N Biren Singh should be removed and President's rule should be imposed in the state. "The only demand of the opposition parties is that we want a discussion on the Manipur issue. It is sad that this issue is being discussed internationally but not in India...Manipur CM N Biren Singh should be removed and President's rule should be imposed in the state... AAP is going to raise the issue of Manipur across the country," he added. 

     

  • Jul 25, 2023 10:03 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    'Why is PM afraid to make statement on Manipur in Parliament', asks Congress MP

    Congress MP Manickam Tagore asked Why is the Prime Minister afraid to make a statement on Manipur in Parliament? "Prime Ministers always make statements in Parliament...Why is the Prime Minister afraid to make a statement on Manipur in Parliament? We request with folded hands to the Prime Minister to make a statement on Manipur. Manipur is a very sensitive issue and the Parliament must send a positive and peaceful message...We should not do politics compared with other states' rape issues...Manipur is a bigger issue...", he added. 

  • Jul 25, 2023 9:59 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    'Entire Opposition is with Sanjay Singh...', says Rajya Sabha MP Jebi Mather aimd protest

    Sitting in the protest, Rajya Sabha MP Jebi Mather extended support to the suspended member Sanjay Saing, saying the entire Opposition is together with the AAP leader. "We want to give the biggest message. Sanjay Singh is not alone. The entire Opposition is together. If the ruling dispensation, the NDA and the govt think that by suspending one of our MPs, they can threaten us...Repeatedly we want to say that our demands will continue. The Prime Minister should come to Parliament and make a statement about Manipur, followed by a detailed discussion...," she added. 

     

  • Jul 25, 2023 9:55 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Our only demand is that PM Modi should speak on Manipur issue: Sanjay Singh

    Sitting on the protest, AAP leader Sanjay Singh, who was suspended from Rajya Sabha for the remaining duration of the monsoon session, said the Prime Minister must speak on the Manipur issue. "We are sitting here since yesterday. Our only demand is that PM Modi should speak on the Manipur issue. We will keep protesting here and I am still requesting PM Modi to come to the Parliament and talk on Manipur," he added. 

  • Jul 25, 2023 9:52 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Congress MP Manish Tewari gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha

    Congress MP Manish Tewari gave an Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha, demanding to discuss the Manipur situation.  

  • Jul 25, 2023 9:50 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Opposition MPs continue sit-in protest over suspension of Sanjay Singh

    Opposition MPs of the Rajya Sabha continued their sit-in protest on day 4 of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament over the suspension of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh for the current session of the Parliament as well as the Manipur issue. Opposition leaders protested on Parliament premises through Monday night, reiterating calls for debate on the Manipur situation.

  • Jul 25, 2023 9:47 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    PM scared of debate on Manipur issue in Parliament: Congress

    The Congress said the violence in Manipur was a "big and international" issue and there was a need to discuss it in Parliament with all seriousness.
    Reiterating their demand for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement in Parliament over the Manipur situation, Congress leaders Shaktisinh Gohil and Gaurav Gogoi said in a press conference that the matter should not be treated like an ordinary law-and-order issue. They alleged the prime minister was "scared" of a discussion on it in Parliament.

  • Jul 25, 2023 9:43 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Monsoon session witnesses repeated adjournments so far

    The Monsoon Session, which began on July 20, with a long list of legislative businesses on the agenda, has seen repeated adjournments in the face of Opposition protests, sloganeering, and ruckus by members of the fledgling grand Opposition alliance over its demand for a statement from PM Modi on the Manipur situation. 

