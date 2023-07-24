Kapil Sibal attacks PM Modi over Manipur issue, retorts to VP's 'disruption' remark

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Kapil Sibal retorts to VP's 'disruption' remark

Sibal hits back at VP: Retorting to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s remark on disruption in the Parliament, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Monday (July 24) said that the temple of democracy is “disturbed and disrupted” when the Prime Minister refuses to make a statement on the Manipur situation on the floor of the House.

Sibal's remarks came a day after Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said disruption and disturbance have been weaponised as strategic means to taint the temples of democracy.

“...Democracy is about dialogue, discussion, deliberation and debate to secure the public good. Surely, Democracy cannot be disturbance & disruption...I am pained and anguished to indicate to you that disruption and disturbance have been weaponised as strategic means to taint the temples of Democracy, that should be functional to secure justice for the people at large,” VP Dhankhar said while addressing a convocation of the Jamia Millia Islamia yesterday.

Responding to the statement, Sibal took to Twitter and said, “Vice President: 'disturbance and disruption are being weaponised…to taint temples of democracy…' A temple where the Prime Minister refuses to make a statement on Manipur; refuses to answer questions? That is when the temple of democracy is “disturbed and disrupted!"

Govt urges Opposition to debate

The government has reiterated on various occasions that it is ready to hold a discussion on the Manipur situation with Union Home Minister Amit Shah giving his statement, however, the Opposition is adamant on its demand for the prime minister's statement first.

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have failed to transact any business during the Monsoon Session amid the stalemate between the opposition and the government over the Manipur issue.

The deadlock between the government and the Opposition is continuing in the Parliament. Yesterday, Union Minister Anurag Thakur appealed to the Opposition to take part in the debate and not “run away” from it.

The Opposition’s uproar in the Parliament over the Manipur viral video in which two women were paraded naked on May 4 has led to repeated adjournments of the House.

The parties are staging a protest in the Parliament today demanding the prime minister’s statement inside the House.

(With PTI inputs)

