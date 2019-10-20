Six to ten Pakistani soldiers dead after India's befitting reply at LoC: Army Chief Rawat

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Sunday confirmed that six to ten Pakistani soldiers are dead after India Army's befitting reply at LoC firing. He further said that the Indian Army had targeted terrorist camps in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

General Bipin Rawat told media, "Ever since Article 370 was abrogated from Jammu and Kashmir, we have been getting repeated inputs of infiltration by terrorists from across the border to disturb peace and harmony in the state."

"Gradually things are returning to normalcy in the valley, but obviously there is somebody who is working behind the scenes at the behest of terrorists and agencies that are some within and some outside country, in Pakistan and PoK, who are trying to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere," Rawat added.

Indian Army on Sunday inflicted heavy damages and casualty on the Pakistan side after two Indian soldiers and civilians were killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army in Tangdhar sector of Kupwara.

The Army has launched attacks on terrorist camps situated inside Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) opposite the Tangdhar sector. This is in retaliation to the support provided by Pakistan Army to push terrorists into Indian territory.

General Rawat further said, "we had information that terrorists are coming closer to camps in the forward areas. From the last month, we have seen repeated attempts from different sectors to infiltrate terrorists."

He asserted, "Last evening an attempt was made in Tangdhar to infiltrate terrorists, we retaliated, Pakistan carried out attack firing at our post in which we did suffer, but before they could attempt the infiltration."

Talking about the damage caused by Indian Army on Pakistan side, Army chief said, "It was decided that we target that terror camps across. We had the coordinates of these camps. We have caused severe damage to terrorist infrastructure across."

