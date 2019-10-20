Defence Minister Rajnath Singh briefed by Army Chief on situation at LoC

Image Source : ANI (FILE) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Army Chief Bipin Rawat

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat briefed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh about the situation at Line of Control in Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir), sources told India TV News. They said that after briefing Defence Minister, General Rawat told him that retaliatory action taken by the Indian Army has resulted in a befitting reply to Pakistan after its ceasefire violation.

Indian Army battered the Pakistani side and targetted terrorist camps in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir after two soldiers and a civilian were killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Tangdhar Sector in Kupwara.

Four terror launch pads in Neelam valley (Pakistan Occupied Kashmir) have been targeted/destroyed, fatalities reported.

As per reports, 4-5 Pakistan Army soldiers have been killed and several have been injured.

"Indian forces caused heavy damages and casualty to Pakistan after two Indian soldiers and one civilian were killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan army in Tangdhar sector." news agency ANI reported quoting Indian army spokesperson as saying.

Indian army has used artillery guns to target the terrorist camps which have been actively trying to push terrorists into Indian territory.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has claims that 9 Indian soldiers have been killed in Pak Army firing. They also claimed that 1 Pakistan Army soldier and 3 Pakistani civilians died in the exchange of fire.

Earlier in the day, two Indian soldiers and one civilian have been killed after a ceasefire violation by Pakistan troops along the Line of control (LoC) in Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, police said on Sunday.

Besides the death of two Army jawans and a civilian in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Tangdhar sector today, three others were injured.

One house and a rice godown completely were also damaged, along with two cars, two cow shelters with 19 cattle and sheep inside were also destroyed.

