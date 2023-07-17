Follow us on Image Source : ANI Pakistani drone recovered near International Border in Amritsar

A Pakistani drone was recovered near the India-Pakistan International Border (IB) in Amritsar district of Punjab on Sunday evening, the Border Security Force (BSF) informed. The drone was recovered on the outskirts of Hasimpur village in Amritsar district following specific information by the BSF.

“During the search at about 5:10 pm on July 16, BSF troops recovered a drone (Hexacopter) from the farming field adjacent Hasimpura,” it said. The force further added that vigilant BSF troops once again thwarted the nefarious attempts of smugglers to smuggle contraband through drones.

Earlier on July 9, a joint team of BSF and Punjab Police, on Sunday morning recovered another Pakistani drone near India-Pakistan International Border in Amritsar district. The drone was recovered from the outskirts of Kakkar village in Amritsar following a search operation launched by the BSF and Punjab Police on specific information.

In a similar incident, a drone was shot down by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the Indo-Pak border near Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district, officials said. The drone was found on Friday night during patrols in the Gharsana border area of the district. The BSF jawans fired indiscriminately at the drone and it crashed, BSF DIG Pushpendra Singh Rathore said.

