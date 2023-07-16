Opposition meeting: 'AAP will participate', clarifies Raghav Chadha after PAC meeting

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Opposition Parties' Meeting

Opposition Parties' Meet: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday made it clear that it will mark its presence in the meeting of opposition parties that will be held in Bengaluru. The second edition of the opposition parties' meeting will focus on chalking out a joint strategy to take on the BJP unitedly in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

AAP to join the meeting

Party leader Raghav Chadha on Sunday announced that AAP will be joining the meeting and also welcomed the Congress' decision to oppose the Centre's ordinance on the control of administrative services in Delhi in Parliament. This development comes after a meeting of the AAP's highest decision-making body -- political affairs committee (PAC) -- at party's national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence in Delhi.

Congress to support AAP in Parliament

Earlier, the Aam Aadmi Party had said that it would join the meeting only if Congress will extend its support to the AAP in opposing the Delhi ordinance in Parliament. Chadha after the PAC deliberations announced that the AAP under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal will participate in the opposition meeting in Bengaluru, beginning with a dinner on Monday.

The Opposition parties' meeting going to be held in Karnataka Bengaluru is the second edition. More than a dozen opposition parties will join the meeting to chalk out a joint strategy to take on the BJP unitedly in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The first meeting was held in Patna on June 23 were the opposition parties resolved to take on the BJP unitedly in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Parties who will attend the meeting

Top leaders of at least 24 political parties are expected to attend the second Opposition unity meeting being convened by Congress in Bengaluru.

DMK

TMC

JDU

RJD

NCP

UBT

CPM

CPI

SP

NC

PDP

CPIML

JMM

AAP

Rashtriya Lok Dal

IUML

Kerala Congress (M)

MDMK

VCK

RSP

Kerala Congress (Joseph)

Kongunadu Makkal Desia Katchi (KMDK)

All India Forward Bloc Apna Dal (Kamerawadi)

Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK)

Leaders who will mark their presence in the meeting

Nitish Kumar

Tejashwi Yadav

Lalu Yadav

Mamata Banerjee

Akhilesh Yadav

Jayant Chaudhary

MK Stalin

Hemant Soren

Farooq Abdullah

Mehbooba Mufti

Sharad Pawar

Uddhav Thackeray

Sanjay Raut

Lalan Singh

Manoj Jha

Sitaram Yechury

D Raja

NK Premachandaran

