Preparing framework to ban three types of online games: Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar

The Union Minister for Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, has declared that India is set to boycott three kinds of games in the country.

Despite the fact that Chandrasekhar didn't allude to it while addressing the press, the announcement comes at the heels of the exposure of a massive conversion racket that involved internet games as a stage to persuade kids into converting.

Prominently known as the Gaming Conversion Racket, the scandal includes the main accused, Shahnawaz Khan, and Abdul Rehman, a maulvi at a mosque in Ghaziabad.

The two accused would go after kids in web-based gaming lobbies and inspire them to switch entirely to a specific religion.

Chandrasekhar informed ANI that the government has previously fostered an arrangement for the impending guidelines.

He illustrated three explicit game categories that are set to be prohibited.

“For the first time we have prepared a framework regarding online gaming, in that we will not allow 3 types of games in the country. Games that involve betting or can be harmful to the user and that involves a factor of addiction will be banned in the country,” the minister said, as quoted by the news agency ANI.

However, he did not uncover the standards that will determine the characterisation of games within each of the mentioned categories.

He declared that the resulting types of games will confront a boycott in India - games that include betting, games that can be hurtful to the user, and games that have a component of addiction.

