One Nation One Election: No-confidence motion to hung assembly scenario, KEY POINTS of Kovind panel report

One Nation One Election report: Former president Ram Nath Kovind-led high-level panel on Thursday (March 14) submitted its 18,626-page report to President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan regarding the feasibility of holding simultaneous elections for Lok Sabha, state Assemblies and local bodies across the country. The report was submitted to the President after extensive consultations with stakeholders, experts and research work of 191 days, since its constitution on September 2, 2023.

Key points of One Nation One Election report

In the report, the panel said that the Committee is of the unanimous opinion that there should be simultaneous elections in the country and may be introduced in 2029.

“Accordingly, necessary amendments to the Constitution and other relevant laws may be brought by the government,” it said.

“The President of India may by notification issued on the date of the first sitting of the House of the People after a general election, bring into force the provision of this Article, and that date of the notification shall be called the Appointed date,” it said.

The panel recommended advance planning for equipments, manpower and security forces for holding simultaneous polls.

For first simultaneous polls, tenure of all state assemblies can be for period ending up to subsequent Lok Sabha elections, the panel report said.

EC to prepare single electoral roll, voter ID cards in consultation with state poll authorities for Lok Sabha, assembly, local body polls, the report added.

In case of hung House, no-confidence motion, fresh polls can be held for remainder of five-year term.

Simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha, assemblies can be held in first step, followed by local body polls within 100 days in second step, it added.

"So far as extension/curtailment of the terms of the Houses being against the people's mandate is concerned it is true that the Constitution has it exists is against the extension of the Houses of Legislatures except during emergency but so far as curtailment is concerned the Constitution provides that "unless dissolved earlier" their term would be five years. It is suggested that the existing position in it may not be changed or altered but efforts made for holding simultaneous elections for the House of the People and State consultation Process Legislative Assembly over a period of five years, i.e. by 2029 and thereafter simultaneous elections for House of the People and State Legislative Assemblies would be a reality and thereafter the question of the local elections would also be taken up," the report said.

The report said that as of 28th February 2024, the website (onoe.gov.in) feedback analysis on simultaneous elections garnered 5,232 responses. 3,837 supported the idea, while 1,395 opposed it, signaling considerable endorsement for One Nation, One Election.

The High-Level Committee on simultaneous elections has recommended a two-step approach to lead to simultaneous elections. As the first step, simultaneous elections will be held for the House of the People and the State Legislative Assemblies, states the Committee's report. The Committee's report recommends that in the second step, elections to the Municipalities and the Panchayats will be synchronised with the House of the People and the State Legislative Assemblies in such a way that Municipalities and Panchayats elections are held within hundred days of holding elections to the House of the People and the State Legislative Assemblies. The Committee also recommends that there should be a single electoral roll and Electoral Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) for use in elections to all three tiers of Government.

Political parties to be contacted during discussions

