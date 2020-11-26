One nation, one election need for India: PM Modi

Image Source : PTI PM Modi advocates for one nation, one election.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that one nation, one election is not a matter of debate only, but this is the need for India.

Addressing the All India Presiding Officers during the celebrations of Constitution Day, PM Modi suggested that single voters' list should brought in place for Lok Sabha, assembly and panchayat polls. "Separate lists are waste of resources," he said.

The Prime Minister also asked the presiding officers at conference to take innovative measures to spread awareness about Constitution.

PM Modi had been pitching for holding simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies ever since he took over as the Prime Minister of India in 2014. He had been pressing for holding constructive dialogue to enable the Election Commission to hold elections simultaneously to bring down the expenses. Besides, this will also give governments more free hands and time to implement welfare schemes.

In a swipe at Congress over delay in Sardar Sarovar dam project, he said that those who caused the delay it still have no regrets.

