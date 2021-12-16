Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi detects four more cases of Omicron; tally rises to 10

Delhi on Thursday detected four more cases of Omicron variant, confirmed city Health Minister Satyendar Jain. With this, the total tally of the Omicron variant of coronavirus in the national capital has jumped to 10 and India's tally at 77.

"Out of these 10, one has been discharged and nine are still admitted at LNJP Hospital. None of them is a severe case," said Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain also said that 40 people are admitted to the special facility at Lok Nayak Hospital meant for isolating and treating suspected cases of the new Covid variant. The minister said many international travellers are turning out Covid positive upon arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

"Eight such people were admitted to the hospital today (Thursday)," he said.

On Tuesday, Jain had said that the Omicron variant of coronavirus has not spread in the community so far and the situation is under control. The condition of the Omicron-positive patients is stable, he said.

Earlier, Jain had said that 'the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has not spread in the community so far and the situation is under control.

Satyendar Jain had said the government is fully prepared to tackle the spread of any variant of the coronavirus. Delhi's first patient of the Omicron variant -- a 37-year-old man from Ranchi -- was discharged on Monday after he tested negative for COVID-19 twice, officials said.

Under new norms, RT-PCR tests are mandatory for the passengers arriving from the "at-risk" countries and they are allowed to leave the airport only after the results come.

Also, two per cent of the passengers arriving on flights from other countries are being tested randomly.

