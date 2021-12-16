Omicron Variant Live Updates: Cases likely to surge across Maharashtra in January

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. Health workers walk past the passengers waiting in queue during Covid testing at Katra railway station in Jammu.

Omicron Variant Latest News Updates: The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is likely to see a surge in cases in January next year across Maharashtra, said Additional Chief Secretary Health Dr Pradeep Vyas on Wednesday. According to Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Omicron infection is increasing rapidly in the world and patients are also being found in Maharashtra. "These patients can be found not only in big cities but also in small towns. Next month, in January, a large number of people in the state will be infected with omicron," said Vyas during a presentation at the state cabinet meeting. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has directed all agencies to make every effort to give two doses of vaccine to all. The variant has been rapidly spreading in Maharashtra with the highest number of cases across the country being reported from the state. In Maharashtra, four patients were found infected with Omicron today- two in Osmanabad and one each from Mumbai and Buldhana. All the patients are asymptomatic, the state's health department informed. The patient in Osmanabad travelled to Sharjah and the other patient is his high-risk contact. The patient in Buldhana travelled to Dubai and the patient from Mumbai travelled to Ireland.

