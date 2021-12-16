Omicron Variant Live Updates: Cases likely to surge across Maharashtra in January

Thursday, December 16, 2021
     
Maximum Omicron cases have been reported from Mumbai with a total of 13 infections. Followed by 10 in Pimpri Chinchwad, two each in Pune Municipal Corporation, Osmanabad and one each in Kalyan Dombivali, Nagpur, Latur, Vasai Virar and Buldhana.

New Delhi Published on: December 16, 2021 6:55 IST
Omicron Variant Latest News Updates: The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is likely to see a surge in cases in January next year across Maharashtra, said Additional Chief Secretary Health Dr Pradeep Vyas on Wednesday. According to Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Omicron infection is increasing rapidly in the world and patients are also being found in Maharashtra. "These patients can be found not only in big cities but also in small towns. Next month, in January, a large number of people in the state will be infected with omicron," said Vyas during a presentation at the state cabinet meeting. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has directed all agencies to make every effort to give two doses of vaccine to all. The variant has been rapidly spreading in Maharashtra with the highest number of cases across the country being reported from the state. In Maharashtra, four patients were found infected with Omicron today- two in Osmanabad and one each from Mumbai and Buldhana. All the patients are asymptomatic, the state's health department informed. The patient in Osmanabad travelled to Sharjah and the other patient is his high-risk contact. The patient in Buldhana travelled to Dubai and the patient from Mumbai travelled to Ireland.

 

  • Dec 16, 2021 7:36 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Rapid increase in Omicron Covid cases "imminent": ECDC

    A rapid increase in the number of Omicron Covid-19 variant cases is imminent, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) has warned. The European Union's (EU) health watchdog on Wednesday urged countries to rapidly intensify their vaccination efforts, and reintroduce and strengthen other measures to slow down the spread of the virus, Xinhua news agency reported. By Wednesday, 2,629 Omicron cases had been confirmed in 27 countries in the EU and the European Economic Area (EEA), 502 of these in the past 24 hours. This indicates that community transmission is already ongoing in the EU and EEA countries, the ECDC said. Based on modeling predictions, a further rapid increase is imminent, ECDC Director Andrea Ammon said. "We assess the probability of further spread of the Omicron variant in the EU or EEA as very high, and it is considered very likely to cause additional hospitalisations and fatalities, further to those already expected from previous forecasts that consider only the Delta variant," she added. Omicron, which the World Health Organization labeled a "variant of concern" on November 26, was first discovered in South Africa and prompted countries to introduce travel bans.

  • Dec 16, 2021 7:01 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Maharashtra Omicron Scare: Section 144 imposed in Mumbai till New Year Eve

    Amid the Omicron scare, security tightened after Section 144 Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) imposed in Mumbai from today up to midnight on December 31 (New Year's eve). The prohibitory orders under CrPC section 144 will be imposed in the city from December 16 to December 31, a period covering Christmas and New Year eve, banning large gatherings as part of measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Only people up to 50 per cent of the capacity at a venue will be allowed to attend any event and organizers of programmes should be fully vaccinated against coronavirus. An order imposing section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) within the Mumbai commissionerate limits from Thursday was issued by the deputy commissioner of police (operations) on Monday. The section prohibits the gathering of five or more persons at one spot and holding of public meetings, among other things.

  • Dec 16, 2021 6:57 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Maximum Omicron cases have been reported from Mumbai

    As per Maharashtra's COVID bulletin, the case tally touched 32. Maximum Omicron cases have been reported from Mumbai with a total of 13 infections. Followed by 10 in Pimpri Chinchwad, two each in Pune Municipal Corporation, Osmanabad and one each in Kalyan Dombivali, Nagpur, Latur, Vasai Virar and Buldhana.Of these, 25 cases have been discharged after a negative RT PCR test, the Maharashtra health department said.

  • Dec 16, 2021 6:40 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Mumbai: Security tightened in wake of rising Omicron cases

    Maharashtra: Security tightened after section 144 CrPC imposed in Mumbai up to midnight on New Year's eve, in wake of Omicron cases in the state. "Will take action if Covid appropriate behaviour will not be followed by people," said MIDC police inspector Nasir Kulkarni. 

