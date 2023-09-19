Tuesday, September 19, 2023
     
Old Parliament building can be called Samvidhan Sadan, proposes PM Modi

Before beginning the business in the new Parliament building, PM Modi addressed all the MPs for the last time from the Central Hall.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: September 19, 2023 13:15 IST
Old Parliament building
Image Source : PTI Old Parliament building

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday proposes that the Old Parliament building can be called Samvidhan Sadan (Constitution House). Members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Tuesday gathered at the historic Central Hall of the old Parliament building for the function. While speaking at the Central Hall for the last time before moving to the new building, PM Modi almost turned emotional. He recollected all the major decisions that any government had taken in the past 71 years.

"We are shifting to the new Parliament building. It is an auspicious day, it is Ganesh Chaturthi," he said, addressing a function held in the Central Hall to commemorate the rich legacy of the Parliament of India. "My suggestion is that as we are going to the new building, the glory of this building should never decline. It should not be called just the old Parliament... It can be named Samvidhan Sadan," Modi said.

PM Modi on Tuesday urged Members of Parliament to reaffirm the commitment to make India a developed nation by 2047 and described the move to the new Parliament building as a new beginning towards a new future. He was addressing a gathering of MPs at the historic Central Hall of the old Parliament building during a function to commemorate the rich legacy of the Parliament of India.

"In the new Parliament building, we are going to make new beginnings for a new future," Modi said. "Since 1952, 41 heads of states from across the world have addressed our MPs in the Central Hall and more than 4,000 laws have been passed by Parliament in the last seven decades," the prime minister said.

