Indian railway orders removal of DRM, other officials from Kharagpur zone days after Odisha train accident

In a major operation conducted by Indian railways, the officials including Divisional Railway Manager, Kharagpur, Safety Chief, Signal Chief, Commercial Manager were removed from Kharagpur zone days after Odisha train accident.

On June 6, the CBI began its investigation into the train crash that resulted in the deaths of 292 people and involved three trains. The Union government had claimed that sabotage could have caused the fatal accident.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), probing the Odisha triple train accident which claimed over 292 lives and left hundreds of people injured, located Soro section Signal Junior Engineer -identified as Amir Khan- who went missing with his family.

The officials took him to his residence and started questioning him in Balasore on Tuesday.

The development comes day after the CBI reportedly sealed his house.

Earlier, the CBI sealed the rented house of the Junior Engineer who along with his family members reportedly went missing days fatal accident took place near the Bahanaga railway station on June 2.

The media reports stated that the Central probe team had left Balasore on June 16 after conducting investigation at the accident spot but, officials returned again on Monday and sealed JE's house.

More details awaited..

