Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO, PTI Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inspects restoration work at Odisha train accident site.

Odisha Train Tragedy: Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday said that let the probe by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) be completed when asked to tell the reason for the Odisha train accident.

According to the PTI, Railways Minister said, "Please wait for CBI probe to be complete... truth needs to come out."

ALSO READ | Setback for Nitish ahead of key Oppn meet as Jitan Ram Manjhi meets Amit Shah in Delhi, may join BJP-led NDA

Latest India News