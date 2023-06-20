Odisha train accident probe: CBI seals 'missing' Balasore Station Signal JE’s residence

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The CBI is carrying out a probe into the Odisha train accident

Odisha train accident probe: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), probing the Odisha triple train accident which claimed over 292 lives and left hundreds of people injured, reportedly sealed the house of the Soro section Signal Junior Engineer -identified as Amir Khan- in Balasore on Monday.

According to media reports, the CBI sealed the rented house of the Junior Engineer who along with his family members reportedly went missing ever since the fatal accident took place near the Bahanaga railway station on June 2. However, there is no any official confirmation on the development.

Recently, the CBI team questioned Khan as part of the probe at an undisclosed location.

The media reports stated that the Central probe team had left Balasore on June 16 after conducting investigation at the accident spot but, officials returned again on Monday and sealed JE's house.

Death toll mounts to 292

On June 18, the death toll in the Balasore train accident rose to 292 with a 24-year-old passenger from West Bengal succumbing to his injuries at a state-run hospital in Cuttack.

Of the 205 injured people admitted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital, 45 are still under treatment, including 12 in ICU, an official of the health facility said.

“Of the 12 patients in ICU, the condition of two persons remain critical," he said.

Altogether 287 people died on the spot in the triple train accident earlier this month and five others succumbed to their injuries in hospitals, while 1,208 were injured.

The Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Super Fast Express and a goods train were involved in the pile-up, now being described as one of India’s worst train accidents.

The Coromandel Express crashed into a stationary goods train, derailing most of its coaches around 7 pm on June 2 near the Bahanaga Bazar station.

A few coaches of the Coromandel Express whiplashed the last few coaches of the Bengaluru-Howrah Express which was passing by at the same time.

Meanwhile, 81 bodies remain unidentified at the AIIMS, Bhubaneswar. Though 70 people have already given blood samples for DNA testing, the reports are still awaited, an official said.

The authorities of AIIMS Bhubaneswar on Saturday wrote a letter to the Delhi-based Central Forensic Science Laboratory to send the DNA sampling test reports for at least 15 people as their family members were eagerly waiting for such verification reports.

Meanwhile, the Indian Railways, in a public notice, has appealed to relatives of the deceased in the Bahanaga train accident to come forward and give their DNA samples to establish their identity and relationship with the deceased.

(With PTI inputs)

