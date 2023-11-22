Odisha shocker: 10-year-old student made to do sit-ups in govt school, dies

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Assistant block education officer orders a probe

In a shocking incident, a 10-year-old boy - a class four student - died after doing sit-ups in a government-run school in Odisha's Jajpur. The officials on Wednesday said he did sit-ups as the punishment by the teacher at the school.



The victim - Rudra Narayan Sethy - a student of Surya Narayan Nodal Upper Primary School at Orali - was seen playing with four fellow students on the school premises during class hours at 3 pm on Tuesday.

Upon seeing them playing, the teacher allegedly ordered them to do sit-ups as punishment.

The eyewitnesses said, Rudra collapsed during the sit-ups and his parents, who are residents of nearby Orali village in Rasulpur block, were informed about the incident.

The victim was rushed to the nearby community centre and from there to to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack on Tuesday night where doctors declared him brought dead, they added.

No legal action was initiated

When contacted, Rasulpur block education officer (BEO) Nilambar Mishra said he has not received any formal complaint so far.

"If we get a formal complaint we will initiate an investigation and take necessary action against whoever is guilty," he said.

Kuakhia police station IIC Srikant Barik said the same thing that they have not received any complaint from anyone.

"Neither the child's father nor the school has filed the FIR. Therefore, we have not registered any case regarding the boy's death in school," he said.

However, Rasulpur assistant block education officer Pravanjan Pati visited the school and started an inquiry into the incident.

