Image Source : PTI Odisha Red Zones: Several areas in Sundargarh, Jajpur declared containment zones

To conduct active surveillance and aggressive contact- tracing after nine people tested COVID-19 positive in the last 24 hours, The Odisha government on Sunday declared several areas in Jajpur and Sundargarh districts as containment zones.

Some localities in Nala Road area of Rourkela city in Sundargarh district were declared containment zones, while about half-a-dozen villages under Katikata, Mallikapur and Birajapur gram panchayats of Jajpur were also classified as such and their all entry and exit points sealed.

In Sundargarh, which reported three cases in the last 24 hours, the district administration said Nala Road area is "highly sensitive" and asked people to refrain from venturing out.

All shops, offices and other establishments in the containment zone will remain shut, but people will be provided with essential supplies and medical support, district collector Nikhil Pavan Kalyan said.

The administration barricaded the new containment zone where a massive sanitization drive was undertaken.

Similar restrictions were imposed in the new containment zones in Jajpur district where six new COVID-19 cases were detected on Saturday. All the patients had recently travelled to West Bengal.

Meanwhile, a 60-hour complete shutdown imposed in three northern districts of Jajpur, Bhadrak and Balasore on Thursday came to an end. Chief Secretary AK Tripathy had announcedthe shutdown following a spurt in COVID-19 cases in these districts.

Odisha has so far reported 103 COVID-19 cases. While 34 of them have recovered, a 72-year-old man from Bhubaneswar has died.

(With PTI inputs)

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage