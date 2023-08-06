Nuh violence: Police probe exposes Pakistani link to communal clashes

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE 6 people were killed in the communal clashes

Nuh violence: The police probe into a spree of violent incidents that took place in Haryana's Nuh and neighbouring districts which caused the death of six persons exposed its link to Pakistan. The role of Pakistan surfaced on social media. The police said that a person named Ehsan Mewati had posted provocative videos while altering his IP address. Notably, an IP address contains "complete information" of a computer connected to the internet. He used Alwar's IP address during the violence while sitting in Pakistan.

Alwar police found in the investigation that Mewati was posting provocative videos from Pakistan, but his address was in Alwar. The police are getting those videos removed from social media.

104 FIRs registered

The police so far registered 104 FIRs on the Nuh violence. They arrested 216 accused. Apart from this, 24 FIRs have been registered for spreading rumors on social media.

Meanwhile, authorities continued to carry on the demolished drive against the properties belonging to the accused. A resturant-cum-hotel which was used by hooligans to pelt stones during the VHP's procession which triggered the communal clashes was razed on Sunday. District town planner Vinesh Kumar said that the commercial building of the Sahara Family Restaurant was constructed illegally. He said that it was the same building from where hooligans pelted stones on a religious procession.

"The building was totally unauthorised and it was served notices by the Government and department. The hotel-cum-restaurant is completely unauthorised. Hooligans had pelted stones on the yatra from here. So, this action is being taken," Kumar said.

Earlier on Saturday morning, the Nuh district administration razed down over 45 illegal shops in the Nalhar road area. Violence had broken out between two groups on July 31 in Haryana's Nuh district, on Monday in Nuh that claimed the lives of six people including two Home Guards. Meanwhile, the internet suspension in Nuh has been extended till Tuesday.

